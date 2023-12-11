Kenya Airways alerts Christmas travelers to possible flight disruptions

Kenya Airways (KQNA.NR) has advised its customers to anticipate potential disruptions to its flight schedule during the busy Christmas holiday season due to shortages of spare parts. The carrier, a major player in Africa, has disclosed that the scarcity of parts, affecting the global supply chain, is expected to cause flight disruptions lasting approximately two weeks.

In a statement observed by Reuters on Monday, Kenya Airways stated, “These challenges are leading to extended ground time of our aircraft for maintenance. This may also lead to grounding of one or more of our aircraft.”

The airline initially raised concerns about the difficulties arising from spare parts shortages in January of this year. At that time, it attributed the shortages to the Ukraine war, which had a detrimental impact on the Russian supply chain for global aviation.

The conflict disrupted the supply of titanium from Russia, a critical raw material for the aviation industry essential for the maintenance of planes, as highlighted by the company earlier. Kenya Airways, with a strategic focus on connecting African travelers to the world and vice versa through its Nairobi hub, operates a fleet comprising Boeing and Embraer planes.

Ref: Reuters