Egypt election: Sisi likely to win again for a third term

Egypt election: Sisi likely to win again for a third term

Egyptians exercised their right to vote on Sunday in a presidential election overshadowed by the conflict in neighboring Gaza, with the incumbent Abdel Fattah al-Sisi widely expected to secure a third term.

Despite Egypt facing a severe financial crisis, with high inflation and a significant portion of the population living below the poverty line, the economy remains a primary concern for voters. The election, deemed largely uncompetitive, is anticipated to gauge public sentiment through voter turnout.

As voting took place until Tuesday, with official results scheduled for December 18, early reports indicated that five million out of 67 million eligible voters had cast their ballots. The outcome of the election is closely tied to President Sisi’s strong position, as dissent has been suppressed through a decade-long crackdown.

The ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza has diverted attention, dominating media coverage and influencing public discourse. The government, closely aligned with President Sisi, has sought to link the war to domestic issues.

Against a backdrop of economic challenges, including inflation at 38.5%, and rising food prices, voters expressed varied concerns. Some prioritize health insurance, while others emphasize the need for a leader capable of managing border issues, particularly with Gaza.

The three lesser-known candidates, Farid Zahran, Abdel-Sanad Yamama, and Hazem Omar, face an uphill battle against Sisi’s established position. Notably, two prominent opposition figures were sidelined by the government, with one in prison and the other awaiting trial.

Despite criticisms of the electoral process, Sisi maintains support from those crediting him with restoring stability since assuming power in 2013. Economic reforms, initiated in 2016, have, however, led to public discontent, challenging Sisi’s standing both domestically and internationally.

