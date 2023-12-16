Gov. Otti: Ezeife “stood firmly on the side of truth till the end”

Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, the first African-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet.

The Governor of Abia State, Dr. Alex Otti, has described the late former Governor of old Anambra State and renowned Igbo Leader, Dr. Chukwuemeka Ezeife (Okwadike) “As a man of courage and strong conviction, he ensured that his voice was loudly heard at all times on subject matters that bothered on justice and good governance and stood firmly on the side of truth till the end.”

Here’s the text of Gov. Otti’s statement as issued on December 15, 2023, by Ferdinand Ekeoma, Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Abia Governor:

The Governor of Abia State, His Excellency, Dr. Alex Otti, OFR, wishes to express sadness over the sudden demise of the former Governor of Old Anambra State and renowned Igbo Leader, His Excellency, Dr. Chukwuemeka Ezeife (Okwadike) who passed on (December 14, 2023) as announced by his family.

Governor Otti regrets that the highly respected Igbo leader and statesman bowed out at a trying time in the history of Ndi Igbo and Nigeria, when his statesmanly guidance, support and stewardship were needed most, describing him as a man of courage and strong conviction whose services to Ndi Igbo in particular and the Nigerian state in general will be greatly missed.

In the words of the Governor “I’m saddened by the unfortunate news of the demise of our respected leader and statesman, His Excellency, Dr. Chukwuemeka Ezeife (CON). The fact that Okwadike bowed out at a trying time in the history of Ndi Igbo in particular and Nigeria in general when his statesmanly guidance, support and stewardship were most needed makes it more painful and devastating.

As a man of courage and strong conviction, he ensured that his voice was loudly heard at all times on subject matters that bothered on justice and good governance and stood firmly on the side of truth till the end.

As difficult as it would be to fill the vacuum his death has created, I would urge all those who loved, cherished and supported him and his ideals while he lived, and who desire a better Igbo nation and Nigeria to draw inspiration from his exemplary conduct which helped immensely in deepening our democracy, strengthening the Rule of Law and opening the frontiers of opportunities associated with good governance” the statement concludes.

Finally, Governor Otti, on behalf of his family and the government and people of Abia state, hereby sends his condolences to the Ezeife Dynasty of Igbo-Ukwu, the government and people of Anambra State and the entire nation over the death of the statesman, and prays that God would grant his soul eternal repose in his bosom.