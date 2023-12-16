Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

NEWS

Gov. Soludo remembers Ezeife as “a titan in the annals” of Anambra and Nigeria

USAfricaLIVE
USAfricaLIVE
Gov. Soludo remembers Ezeife as “a titan in the annals” of Anambra and Nigeria
Anambra_ex-Gov_Ezeife-wt-Gov_Soludo

Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, the first African-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet.

Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, has described the death pf Dr. Chukwuemeka Ezeife, a former governor of the state as a major loss for Anambra and the entire Nigeria.

Gov. Soludo applauded the late Ezeife as “a man of many hats who was a titan in the annals of our state and nation.”

Here’s the text of Gov. Soludo’s statement as issued on December 15, 2023, by Mr. Christian Aburime, Press Secretary to Anambra State Governor:

“It is with profound sadness and a deep sense of loss that Anambra State Governor, Prof Chukwuma Charles Soludo,CFR, mourns the passing of a distinguished son of Anambra State, Dr. Chukwuemeka Ezeife, CON, who transitioned peacefully on Thursday, December 14, 2023, at the age of 85 years at the Federal Medical Centre, Abuja. 

A most illustrious son of the Ezeife Dynasty of Igbo-Ukwu area of Anambra State, Dr. Ezeife, a man of many hats, was a titan in the annals of our state and nation. 

Fondly called ‘Okwadike’, he was elected governor of Anambra State on the platform of the Social Democratic Party between January 1992 and November 1993 during the aborted Third Republic. 

As a Harvard-trained economist, Dr. Ezeife once served with resolute dedication and integrity as a Federal Permanent Secretary, leaving behind a legacy of excellence in public service. 

As the first civilian Governor of Anambra State, he navigated the complexities of post-military rule with wisdom and foresight, laying the foundation for the vibrant state we know today. 

He once served as a Political Adviser to former President Olusegun Obasanjo, just as he was also a Presidential Aspirant. Dr Ezeife was always driven by a deep desire to improve the lives of his fellow Nigerians. 

A scholar, a visionary, and a man of deep compassion, his gentle demeanour and thoughtful counsel endeared him to all, regardless of political affiliation. He was a bridge-builder, a voice of reason, and a tireless advocate for the unity and progress of Anambra State and Nigeria as a whole. 

His departure leaves a void that will be difficult to fill. 

However, we find solace in the knowledge that his legacy of service, integrity, and unwavering commitment to the common good will continue to inspire us all. 

On behalf of the government and good people of Anambra State, Governor Soludo extends his deepest condolences to Dr. Ezeife’s family and loved ones. 

May his soul rest in perfect peace.”

Henry Kissinger: influential diplomat, controversial strategist. By Chido Nwangwu

You Might Also Like

Gov. Otti: Ezeife “stood firmly on the side of truth till the end”

Central African states uphold Gabon’s suspension after army coup

Press freedom under siege: RSF calls for urgent action in Guinea

USAfrica: Beyond the Rivers of Trouble. By Chidi Amuta

South Africa intensifies crackdown on illegal mining

TAGGED: , , , ,
Share This Article
By USAfricaLIVE
Follow:
#BreakingNews and special reports unit of USAfrica multimedia networks, USAfricaonline.comm USAfricaLive.com and USAfricaTV
Previous Article Central African states uphold Gabon's suspension after army coup Central African states uphold Gabon’s suspension after army coup
Next Article Gov. Otti: Ezeife "stood firmly on the side of truth till the end" Gov. Otti: Ezeife “stood firmly on the side of truth till the end”
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Follow US

Find US on Social Medias
Popular News
Gov. Otti: Ezeife "stood firmly on the side of truth till the end"
obituaries

Gov. Otti: Ezeife “stood firmly on the side of truth till the end”

USAfricaLIVE By USAfricaLIVE
Central African states uphold Gabon’s suspension after army coup
Press freedom under siege: RSF calls for urgent action in Guinea
USAfrica: Beyond the Rivers of Trouble. By Chidi Amuta
South Africa intensifies crackdown on illegal mining
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
Global Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed

0

Death

0

More Information:Covid-19 Statistics

Need HELP on Medicare

 

 

ACA HealthCare?

Let’s get answers! 

Ritta Egbue 
713-703-5663
rittaegbue@gmail.com
error: Content is protected !!
Lost your password?
Verified by MonsterInsights