Tunisia’s tourism resurgence: Record-breaking year with 49.3% visitor increase in 2023

In 2023, Tunisia’s tourism sector experienced a notable resurgence, recording 8.8 million visitors, reflecting a remarkable increase of 49.3% within a one-year period. This positive trajectory positions the industry to surpass the pre-Covid-19 pandemic record established in 2019, as reported by a spokesperson from the Ministry of Tourism to AFP on Thursday.

Aymen Rahmani, Director of Studies and Cooperation at the Tunisian National Tourist Office (ONTT), outlined the strategic goal of recuperating 80% of the tourist influx witnessed in 2019, a benchmark year for the past decade. By December 10, 2023, this objective had been surpassed, with 8.8 million visitors, compared to 8.7 million during the corresponding period in 2019. Mr. Rahmani projected a continuation of this positive trend, estimating a total of 9.6 million visitors by the conclusion of 2023.

As of December 10, 2023, the tourism sector generated revenue amounting to 6.7 billion dinars (approximately 2 billion euros). Mr. Rahmani expressed optimism, asserting that a revenue figure of 6.9 billion dinars is attainable by the end of the year.

Algerians constituted the largest group of visitors, totaling 2.7 million, followed by Libyans with 2.1 million, and a notable increase of 14.6% in French tourists, reaching 974,000. The sector exhibited signs of recovery in 2022, with Tunisia reclaiming 68% of the 2019 tourist flow.

The rebound in tourism has contributed to a partial rebalancing of Tunisia’s current account deficit, according to the World Bank (WB). This positive impact is attributed to increased foreign currency inflows amidst a backdrop of modest growth, forecasted at 1.2% by the WB for 2023.

The economic deceleration in Tunisia is primarily linked to drought conditions affecting the vital agricultural sector and heightened cereal imports (food and fodder) and energy due to the conflict in Ukraine. Over the past decade, the tourism industry, constituting 9% of the GDP, endured challenges arising from the 2011 revolution that ousted dictator Ben Ali, as well as jihadist attacks in 2015, resulting in the unfortunate loss of nearly 60 tourists at the Bardo museum in Tunis and the Sousse seaside resort in central-eastern Tunisia.

