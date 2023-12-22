Economic challenges cast a shadow on Nigeria’s festive season

Amidst the festive season, the prevailing atmosphere is tinged with concerns over escalating prices, economic reforms, and the mounting struggles faced by millions in the country.

In Lagos, a gathering assembles under the blazing sun at the Assumption Church, awaiting the distribution of essential food items just days before Christmas. These items, comprising rice, dried beans, tomato paste, and cooking oil, accompanied by a 500 naira note, offer a temporary respite to individuals contending with the surging costs of necessities.

Christana Adebaya, a 58-year-old traveler from Ikorudu, reflects on the challenges of enduring prolonged waits in the sun, stating, **_”It’s very tough to wait for hours, in full sun, at my age, but I’ve come to get rice for Christmas and New Year because food is too expensive now.”_**

The heightened demand for aid is palpable, as noted by Dominic Ekle, the president of a Catholic association involved in the distribution, who observes a significant increase compared to the previous year. Economic hardships have prompted more individuals to seek assistance during the holiday season.

Father Francis Ike, witnessing the escalating poverty, comments, “We don’t need a prophet to understand that poverty is increasing day by day. Even the rich are complaining, so imagine what the poor are going through.”

The economic challenges emanate from ambitious reforms initiated by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who assumed office in May. The decision to terminate fuel subsidies and liberalize the naira has resulted in a threefold increase in fuel prices, substantial devaluation of the naira, and a notable upsurge in food prices, according to reports from the World Bank.

The repercussions of these economic shifts reverberate as Nigerians gear up for the holiday season. In markets such as Obalende, traders report sluggish business due to exorbitant prices, rendering the festive atmosphere seemingly distant.

Melody Samuel, opting for more cost-effective alternatives to rice, notes, “We really don’t feel like it’s Christmas.” Economic constraints not only influence food choices but also impede the ability to purchase gifts, particularly for families reliant on incomes from sectors profoundly affected by the economic downturn.

Despite the government’s endeavor to subsidize bus ticket prices, facilitating family reunions during the holidays, the prevailing sentiment underscores financial strain. Solomon Zakariah, director of a bus company, underscores the need to prioritize family time over profit, acknowledging the challenging circumstances faced by many Nigerians.

As the nation grapples with these economic challenges, this year’s festive season assumes a distinct tone, with economic concerns casting a shadow over the traditionally joyous celebrations. The resilience of the Nigerian people in the face of adversity is evident, yet the collective aspiration for improved economic prospects remains a shared hope as the country welcomes the new year.