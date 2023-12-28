Insurrection and America’s January 6 challenge. By Chido Nwangwu

Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, the first Africa-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet.

Chido Nwangwu is the Founder of USAfrica. @Chido247

Qualify or disqualify the man, the United States presidential election in November 2024 will be, to a large extent, about former President Donald Trump’s candidacy. There are issues facing him regarding the American Constitution’s “insurrection clause.” It is under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment.

Trump, the most talked about politician in the country, is still contending with the roles and instigations he allegedly engaged in on January 6, 2021. Significantly, the Supreme Courts of two States have ruled differently on the issues.

First, the Colorado Supreme Court on December 19, 2023, banned former Trump, a Republican, from the State’s 2024 ballot. It ruled that ”President Trump did not merely incite the insurrection…. Even when the siege on the Capitol was fully underway, he continued to support it by repeatedly demanding that Vice President [Mike] Pence refuse to perform his constitutional duty and by calling Senators to persuade them to stop the counting of electoral votes. These actions constituted overt, voluntary, and direct participation in the insurrection.”

Second, the Michigan Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected an appeal from a group of voters in the state who challenged allowing Trump to remain on the Republican presidential primary ballot. The primary is scheduled for February 27, 2024.

Let’s get to some of the background and factors of this explosive issue.

On January 6, 2021, a coordinated mob of supporters of Trump and their allied confederacy of extremists and xenophobes set upon and violently attacked the United States Capitol. That is, the congressional building in Washington, D.C. It was a sad and disgraceful day. I watched the events unfold live on tv. It was almost too much to take in as true. But it was true.

Like many of you, I was wondering: what is this happening? Is this the great America or a Third World event superimposed on the capital of the American congressional institution?

On January 6, 2021, Donald Trump’s name, the inflated, sullied Trump brand and Trump legacy were instantly reduced to the level of insurrectionists.

The man, Trump, immediately became legislated into history as the first President of America who levied war of destruction on the institutions of democracy in America.

Americans including those who supported him all these years could not believe their eyes when the instinctively petty and chaotic Trump openly and viciously instigated his mob to walk to the Congress and “show strength”. It was a direct and naked message for confrontation.

It was an open invitation to violate the operations of the legislative arm of the American government through his own mob! Trump has, falsely, been claiming that the election of November 2020 in which he was, factually and mathematically, defeated by Joe Biden was ”stolen by emboldened radical-left Democrats”!

Sadly, Trump’s mob and their insurrection led to the deaths of several persons, including Capitol Police officers.

Consequently, one of the daughters of the arch-conservative Republican Dick Cheney (former vice president), Wyoming’s former Congresswoman Liz Cheney will be remembered well by history for her reasons to impeach Trump as President of the United States on Wednesday, January 13, 2021:

“On January 6, 2021 a violent mob attacked the United States Capitol to obstruct the process of our democracy and stop the counting of presidential electoral votes. This insurrection caused injury, death and destruction in the most sacred space in our Republic…. The President of the United States summoned this mob, assembled the mob, and lit the flame of this attack. Everything that followed was his doing. None of this would have happened without the President. The President could have immediately and forcefully intervened to stop the violence. He did not.”

She concluded, specifically: “There has never been a greater betrayal by a President of the United States of his office and his oath to the Constitution. I will vote to impeach the President.”

And, she did!

After realizing that history, decency and patriotism had left him when he chose to remain Trump’s shameless apologist and water carrier, Kevin McCarthy, R-California, (at the time he was Minority Leader, later became and was impeached a few months ago as U.S House Speaker) managed to say that Trump “bears responsibility” for the insurrection.

McCarthy returned to the position of being a footstool for Mr. Trump.

I still believe, like millions of Americans that Mr. Trump has, through a toxic combination of recklessness, lack of self-restraint, self-glorification, an over-bearing instinct to lie, and petty vindictiveness reduced his own name and legacy to the lowest levels of Presidents in American and world history of democratic governments.

Remarkably, after 3 years, most of those thorny issues are still being sorted while some will linger.

I ask, reasonably: What next for Mr. Trump? What next for American democracy? Soon, time will tell.

•Dr. Chido Nwangwu, author of the forthcoming 2023 book, MLK, Mandela & Achebe: Power, Leadership and Identity, is Founder of the first African-owned, U.S-based newspaper on the internet, USAfricaonline.com, and established USAfrica in 1992 in Houston. He has appeared as an analyst on CNN, ALJazeera, SKYnews, and served as an adviser on Africa business to Houston’s former Mayor Dr. Lee Brown. Follow him @Chido247