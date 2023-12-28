UN condemns latest attacks on Nigeria’s christian communities in Plateau State

USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, the first Africa-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet.

United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, has called on the Nigerian authorities to conduct prompt, thorough and independent investigations into the “devastating violence” and attacks that took place during the 2023 Christmas eve. The UN official said Nigeria should hold those responsible to account in fair trials.

“The cycle of impunity fuelling recurrent violence must be urgently broken,” Mr. Türk said in a statement on Thursday, December 28, 2023. He added that Nigeria’s government (led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu) should do more: “The Government should also take meaningful steps to address the underlying root causes and to ensure non-recurrence of this devastating violence.”

USAfricaonline.com notes the latest violence that occurred in the “middle belt” Plateau State caused the deaths of almost 200 persons. Several persons are still missing. Its neighboring Benue State and other States in the central-middle belt sections of Nigeria have suffered from communal conflicts, radical jihadists’ terrorism and land squabbles which have led to the increased deaths of thousands of people, since the past 14 years — especially the past 9.