Ondo State Governor Rotimi Akeredolu is dead at 67

In a somber announcement, the Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu is dead. He died at 2 a.m. on Wednesday at a German hospital, succumbing to the challenges posed by leukaemia and prostate cancer.

The news was confirmed by a senior government official in Ondo State.

Akeredolu, who had been grappling with health issues for several months, had undergone medical treatment in Germany. The Deputy Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, is set to be sworn in as the substantive governor by the state’s Chief Judge after a formal announcement of Governor Akeredolu’s death.

The late governor’s health struggles were marked by two medical leaves, with his initial undisclosed ailment in June and a subsequent medical leave in December. Upon his return in September, the governor continued managing his health from Ibadan, drawing public criticism for not officially transferring power to his deputy. However, during his December medical leave, Akeredolu formally handed over power to Deputy Governor Aiyedatiwa in an acting capacity.

The prolonged absence of Governor Akeredolu sparked political tensions, leading to a legal battle between Aiyedatiwa and his principal. The intervention of President Bola Tinubu brought temporary calm, with conditions set to maintain the status quo. Aiyedatiwa, despite not being declared acting governor, was tasked with running the government until Akeredolu’s full recovery, as per the directives from President Tinubu.

With the death of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, Ondo State braces for a transition, as Deputy Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa is poised to be sworn in as the substantive governor, marking the end of an era and the beginning of a new chapter in the state’s political landscape.

