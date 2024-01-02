USAfrica: With every sunrise, a chance to begin. By Chris Agbedo

Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, the first African-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet.

Agbedo is a Professor of Linguistics, University of Nigeria, Nsukka, and contributing analyst to USAfrica

In the embrace of night, a year departs,

Whispers of moments, etched on our hearts.

2023’s tale, a fading ember’s glow,

As 2024 begins, a new journey to sow.

Through the corridors of time, we stride,

Hope as our compass, in each step confide.

Resolutions bloom like flowers in spring,

A symphony of dreams, the New Year shall bring.

Cocks crow, marking the birth of a dawn,

A canvas awaits, an unwritten fawn.

In the dance of stars, aspirations rise,

Under the moon’s gaze, we chase the skies.

With every sunrise, a chance to begin,

To mend what’s fractured, to let love in.

In the web of days, we’re thread by thread woven tight,

Hand in hand, towards the unknown night.

As 2024 unfolds its mystic lore,

May joy be our guide, forevermore.

So, into year 2024’s embrace,

A rhyme of hope, our journey’s grace.