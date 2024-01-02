Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Somalia recalls Ambassador over Ethiopia’s Somaliland port deal

Somalia recalls Ambassador over Ethiopia's Somaliland port deal

On January 2, 2024, Somalia officially declared the recall of its ambassador to Ethiopia in response to a controversial port agreement signed between Addis Ababa and the breakaway region of Somaliland. Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre asserted Somalia’s commitment to defending its territory through “all legal means possible” following the accord that provides landlocked Ethiopia with sought-after access to the Red Sea.

The Somali government, deeming the port deal a violation of its sovereignty, stated its intention to appeal to international entities, including the United Nations and the African Union, seeking support for its position. In a statement, the Somali cabinet emphasized, “Somaliland is part of Somalia under the Somali constitution, so Somalia finds this step to be a clear violation against its sovereignty and unity.” The government deemed the memorandum of understanding signed in Addis Ababa on Monday as “null and void with no legal basis,” rejecting its acceptance.

As a direct response to this development, the Somali government initiated the recall of its ambassador in Ethiopia for consultation. Additionally, Somalia extended its appeal to international organizations such as the United Nations, African Union, the Arab League, and the regional East African grouping IGAD, urging them “to stand with the right for Somalia to defend its sovereignty and force Ethiopia to adhere to international laws.”

In an address to the nation, Prime Minister Barre called for calm among the Somali people and assured them of the government’s commitment to defending the country. He stated, “We will not allow an inch of land, sea, and skies to be violated. We must unite and forget about our differences to defend our land, integrity, and sovereignty.”

