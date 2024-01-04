Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

POLITICS

Nigeria to ban degrees from Kenya and Uganda

USAfricaLIVE
USAfricaLIVE
Nigeria to ban degrees from Kenya and Uganda

Nigeria announces an extension of the suspension of degree accreditation to additional countries, including Kenya and Uganda, following the recent suspension of accreditation for degrees from Benin and Togo.

Education Minister Tahir Mamman emphasized during an interview on Nigeria’s Channels Television channel, “We are not going to stop at just Benin and Togo. We are going to extend the dragnet to countries like Uganda, Kenya, even Niger here where such institutions have been set up.”

The decision aims to curb fraudulent qualifications from foreign degree mills, prompted by revelations from an exposé by the Daily Nigerian newspaper. In an undercover investigation, reporter Umar Audu exposed obtaining a degree for a four-year program from a Benin university in under two months.

Minister Mamman expressed no sympathy for those holding fake certificates from foreign countries, asserting that they are not victims but “part of the criminal chain that should be arrested.”

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Nigeria has initiated a formal investigation into the ministries and agencies responsible for accrediting academic qualifications obtained abroad. Minister Mamman stated that this measure is intended to safeguard Nigeria’s employers and preserve the integrity of the country’s qualifications.

You Might Also Like

Microsoft introduces AI key on keyboards

Kenya: President Ruto vows to root out corrupt judges

NNPCL and IPMAN caution against panic buying fuel, affirm no intention to raise prices

Somali residents rally against Ethiopia-Somaliland sea agreement

Top 10 wealthiest individuals in Africa 2024

TAGGED: , ,
Share This Article
Previous Article Kenya: President Ruto vows to root out corrupt judges Kenya: President Ruto vows to root out corrupt judges
Next Article Microsoft introduces AI key on keyboards Microsoft introduces AI key on keyboards
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Follow US

Find US on Social Medias
Popular News
Microsoft introduces AI key on keyboards
TECHNOLOGIES

Microsoft introduces AI key on keyboards

USAfricaLIVE By USAfricaLIVE
Kenya: President Ruto vows to root out corrupt judges
NNPCL and IPMAN caution against panic buying fuel, affirm no intention to raise prices
Somali residents rally against Ethiopia-Somaliland sea agreement
Onyebuchi Okoronkwo, death and footprints of a TV news journalist. By Chido Nwangwu 
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
Global Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed

0

Death

0

More Information:Covid-19 Statistics

Need HELP on Medicare

 

 

ACA HealthCare?

Let’s get answers! 

Ritta Egbue 
713-703-5663
rittaegbue@gmail.com
error: Content is protected !!
Lost your password?
Verified by MonsterInsights