AFRICA

Kenya: President Ruto vows to root out corrupt judges

Kenya: President Ruto vows to root out corrupt judges
Kenyan judges expressed concern over President William Ruto’s disregard for court orders. Despite these admonitions to uphold judicial decisions, President Ruto has reiterated his commitment to eliminate individuals he perceives as undermining his government through legal interventions.

Acknowledging the presence of honest judicial officers, the president asserted that no funds should be employed to influence any officer. He emphasized a commitment to preventing the impunity of bribing judges, ensuring that it will not occur during his tenure to obstruct Kenya’s imminent transformation.

Chief Justice Martha Koome and opposition leader Raila Odinga have accused President Ruto of attempting to intimidate judges, while a group of lawyers has called for protests in response to these developments.
(Reuters)

