Nevada man attacks judge in courtroom during sentencing

Nevada man attacks judge in courtroom during sentencing

In a tumultuous incident captured on courtroom video, a Nevada man, identified as Redden, convicted of attempted assault, leaped over the judge’s bench in a Las Vegas courtroom and physically attacked the presiding judge, Clark County District Court Judge Mary Kay Holthus. The unsettling episode occurred on Wednesday during the sentencing phase, following Judge Holthus’s denial of probation to Redden in a felony assault case.

Prior to the assault, Redden had petitioned the court for leniency, asserting that he did not deserve incarceration. Subsequently, video footage depicts Redden propelling himself headfirst over the judge’s bench as she attempted to evade the attack. In response, two individuals and a uniformed court officer intervened, subduing and restraining Redden amidst a barrage of expletives and punches. Judge Holthus appeared visibly stunned as she emerged from behind the bench, sustaining injuries whose specifics were not disclosed by a court spokesperson.

The courtroom marshal, involved in the intervention, was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, according to reports from the Las Vegas Review-Journal. At present, the court officials and legal representatives involved in the case have not provided immediate comments.

As of Thursday, Redden is in custody at the Clark County jail, facing multiple charges, including battery and intimidation of a public officer, stemming from the violent incident on Wednesday. Online jail records indicate his incarceration.

The sentencing hearing on Wednesday pertained to a previous case in which Redden pleaded guilty to attempted battery with substantial bodily harm. Redden’s criminal history reveals past convictions, including attempted theft in 2019 and domestic battery in 2021, resulting in periods of imprisonment.
(Reuter)

