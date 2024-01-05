Senegal’s Supreme Court rejects Sonko’s appeal

Senegal’s Supreme Court delivered a setback to opposition politician Ousmane Sonko on Friday, rejecting his appeal of a libel conviction. This ruling deals another blow to Sonko’s aspirations to participate in the upcoming presidential election scheduled for February 25, as a sustained conviction under Senegalese law renders him ineligible for candidacy. The court’s decision follows extended deliberations that spanned from Thursday into the early hours of Friday.

The libel conviction, handed down in May, resulted in a six-month suspended sentence for Sonko. This legal development has been one among several challenges faced by the 49-year-old politician since 2021, impacting his electoral plans and contributing to unrest in Senegal, previously regarded as one of West Africa’s most stable democracies.

Expressing satisfaction with the court’s decision, the plaintiff’s lawyer, El Hadji Diouf, announced, “We have just recorded a great victory. The … sentence is upheld, so Ousmane Sonko will not be able to participate in the election.” However, Sonko’s legal team maintains that this setback is not final, affirming that “The fight will continue,” as stated by his lawyer Cire Cledor Ly outside the court building in Dakar.

Despite the ruling, there was no immediate indication of public protest. Sonko, who denies any wrongdoing, has been entangled in legal troubles since being accused of rape in 2021, leading to nationwide unrest. He asserts that the charges against him are politically motivated, a claim rejected by the government, which has accused Sonko of inciting violence and dissolved his Pastef party in July.

Pastef spokesperson El Malick Ndiaye commented on the political aspect of the case, stating, “No one doubts the political aspect of this affair which aims to eliminate the leader of the opposition.” Ndiaye further asserted on national radio that “Sonko still remains in the race.”

Having secured the third position in Senegal’s 2019 presidential election, Sonko is considered a formidable contender in the upcoming race to succeed President Macky Sall, who is concluding his two-term tenure. Despite being in custody since his arrest in July on insurrection charges, Sonko submitted his candidacy last month, following a court order from Zinguichor, where he serves as mayor, mandating his reinstatement on the electoral register. The electoral commission is presently reviewing applications, with a finalized list of cleared presidential candidates scheduled for publication by January 20.

(Reuters)