Minister presents Hi-Tech water vessels to President Tinubu

The Nigeria’s Minister of State for Defence, Dr. Bello Matawalle, has presented two high-tech unmanned water vessels to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. The vessels were donated by Swift Ship Company USA to the Nigerian Government to aid in the fight against insecurity on the nation’s waterways, as per a statement issued by Henshaw Ogubike, the Director of Press and Public Relations at the Ministry of Defence.

During the presentation of the Swift Sea Stalkers, S2 and S3 versions, at the Presidential Villa, Matawalle highlighted that these advanced technologies would be deployed to combat insecurity in the Niger Delta, Lake Chad region, and other maritime areas of the country.

The Minister had recently visited the USA, inspecting NEANY, Swift Ships, and OCR Global, high-tech military hardware-producing companies. Matawalle noted that the vessels were a result of his working visit, aiming to promote innovative technologies enhancing the Nigerian military’s efficiency in addressing contemporary security challenges.

He emphasized the intention to foster collaboration with US companies for local production of military hardware in Nigeria, in partnership with the Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria (DICON).

“The new found partnership according to Dr. Matawalle would afford Nigeria the opportunity to learn the innovative ways of Military hardware production, which is in line with President Ahmed Bola Tinubu’s Agenda in bringing peace and security to our dear nation.”

He also informed Mr. President that, during his inspection in the US, he observed facilities such as rapid deployment mobile RADAR systems, unmanned water vehicles, drone ground control stations, and compact biometric search-scan systems, among others.

He assured Mr. President that the state-of-the-art military and intelligence hardware capabilities identified during the inspection would significantly contribute to the ongoing efforts in combating insecurity in Nigeria.