Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

POLITICS

Minister presents Hi-Tech water vessels to President Tinubu

USAfricaLIVE
USAfricaLIVE
Minister presents Hi-Tech water vessels to President Tinubu
Minister of State for Defence, Dr. Bello Matawalle - President Bola Tinubu

The Nigeria’s Minister of State for Defence, Dr. Bello Matawalle, has presented two high-tech unmanned water vessels to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. The vessels were donated by Swift Ship Company USA to the Nigerian Government to aid in the fight against insecurity on the nation’s waterways, as per a statement issued by Henshaw Ogubike, the Director of Press and Public Relations at the Ministry of Defence.

During the presentation of the Swift Sea Stalkers, S2 and S3 versions, at the Presidential Villa, Matawalle highlighted that these advanced technologies would be deployed to combat insecurity in the Niger Delta, Lake Chad region, and other maritime areas of the country.

The Minister had recently visited the USA, inspecting NEANY, Swift Ships, and OCR Global, high-tech military hardware-producing companies. Matawalle noted that the vessels were a result of his working visit, aiming to promote innovative technologies enhancing the Nigerian military’s efficiency in addressing contemporary security challenges.

He emphasized the intention to foster collaboration with US companies for local production of military hardware in Nigeria, in partnership with the Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria (DICON).

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

“The new found partnership according to Dr. Matawalle would afford Nigeria the opportunity to learn the innovative ways of Military hardware production, which is in line with President Ahmed Bola Tinubu’s Agenda in bringing peace and security to our dear nation.”

He also informed Mr. President that, during his inspection in the US, he observed facilities such as rapid deployment mobile RADAR systems, unmanned water vehicles, drone ground control stations, and compact biometric search-scan systems, among others.

He assured Mr. President that the state-of-the-art military and intelligence hardware capabilities identified during the inspection would significantly contribute to the ongoing efforts in combating insecurity in Nigeria.

You Might Also Like

Senegalese opposition figure Sonko faces setbacks in his presidential bid

South African athlete regains freedom

Ministry of works to review private sector construction contracts

Tinubu directs heightened military operations in response to insecurity

Nigeria customs releases seized bullion van with rice and N24 million after 2 years

TAGGED: , ,
Share This Article
Previous Article Ministry of works to review private sector construction contracts Ministry of works to review private sector construction contracts
Next Article South African athlete regains freedom South African athlete regains freedom
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Follow US

Find US on Social Medias
Popular News
Senegalese opposition figure Sonko faces setbacks in his presidential bid
AFRICA

Senegalese opposition figure Sonko faces setbacks in his presidential bid

USAfricaLIVE By USAfricaLIVE
South African athlete regains freedom
Ministry of works to review private sector construction contracts
Tinubu directs heightened military operations in response to insecurity
Nigeria customs releases seized bullion van with rice and N24 million after 2 years
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
Global Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed

0

Death

0

More Information:Covid-19 Statistics

Need HELP on Medicare

 

 

ACA HealthCare?

Let’s get answers! 

Ritta Egbue 
713-703-5663
rittaegbue@gmail.com
error: Content is protected !!
Lost your password?
Verified by MonsterInsights