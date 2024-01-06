Ministry of works to review private sector construction contracts

Nigeria’s Minister of Works, Senator David Umahi, has announced that the Ministry will conduct a comprehensive review of all construction contract performances with the private sector under its Highway Development and Management Initiative (HDMI) by the end of January.

Speaking at a meeting with Directors of the Ministry in Abuja, the capital of Nigeria, Senator Umahi outlined that the review will encompass the cost, scope, and technical aspects of the contracts. He emphasized the necessity for a 5% equity contribution or guarantee from contractors to ensure their commitment to the work.

Senator Umahi underscored the importance of reviewing all aspects, including agreements, costs, and geotechnical evaluations, of existing contracts to identify and address issues that have hindered the execution of road projects.

He said, “There is a need to review our project agreements and costs. When we give the right costing, the little resources we have will be able to go a long way towards meeting the expectations. We are to review what has been so disadvantageous to our road construction.”

Regarding funding for the Ministry, the Minister highlighted that if allocated N892 billion, the entire amount would be utilized transparently, leaving no balance by December 2024.

“It means commitment and it will be properly utilised, it will be transparent for everybody to see. And the end of the transparency is in the quality of the roads, the length of the roads, and how much it costs,” he stated.

Senator Umahi has committed to finishing the Abuja-Kaduna Expressway before the close of 2024. He mentioned that preparations for the project are in progress, but funding poses a challenge as the contractor, Julius Berger, is requesting an impractical sum of 1.3 trillion naira.

The minister also said, “We have about 1.7 kilometers left of Abuja-Kaduna in two sections. The ministry has some supervision work to be done on that road and we will be advised on the real designs of the two sections.

“Funding is also an issue because it is under the presidential development fund initiative gotten from looted funds. I have had to discuss with Mr president about the importance of the road for all users. But I won’t be able to go back to him until we re-scope it because the project was N165 billion before and a review brought the cost to N655 billion but today the contractor is asking for N1.35 trillion and the government cannot afford it.”

He continued by saying, “What they are asking for is very wrong. We are looking at the existing subgrade and see what we can do about it.

“We are also looking at the first 40km to be constructed by Dangote under the Tax credit scheme to do it on concrete pavement but I am very committed to completing that road this year. No matter what happens, that road will be done this year.”

He charged the directors with a call for dedication to their work, encouraging them to be more proactive in ensuring thorough supervision of road construction projects.