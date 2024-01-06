Support USAfricaLIVE.com

date 2024-01-06

Tinubu directs heightened military operations in response to insecurity

USAfricaLIVE
USAfricaLIVE
Tinubu directs heightened military operations in response to insecurity

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has instructed the armed forces to intensify their efforts against non-state actors, both internal and external, who are working against the national agenda, emphasizing that they will face legal consequences. The President, speaking at a Presidential Security Briefing in Abuja on Friday, also urged the security chiefs to ensure a decisive victory against the various security threats affecting the country. While acknowledging progress in eliminating some security threats, President Tinubu emphasized the need for a conclusive resolution to the multi-dimensional menace for ultimate success.

The president warned, “We have too many investments that we need to make now in soft and physical infrastructure, in social security, in MSME empowerment, and other growth enablers. We are pursuing a $1 trillion economy in the next few years, and our efforts will be undermined if we do not finally wrap up our progressive onslaught against enemies of progress. Be encouraged. The confidence of our people in your capacity is rising, and they are appreciative of the sacrifices of our men and women.

The success you are recording is undeniable. Nigerians are seeing it, but the avoidable errors, as witnessed recently in Kaduna, are unacceptable and cannot be repeated. I am pleased that coordination between all agencies has dramatically improved over recent months, but there is no room for celebrations until we can end this; until we can bring our troops back to their own localities, and until we can free up resources for our critical economic expansion programme,” the President firmly stated.

“I do not play with my intelligence reports. I have multiple lines of sight. The Navy and sister branches must step up their game to achieve our aims for the benefit of all Nigerians. All malign actors will be aggressively uprooted from our midst. Those working against the national agenda from within and without will meet justice. Your task is clear. We will sustain our momentum. Failure is not an option under my leadership,”

The President expressed commendation for the exemplary dedication and commitment exhibited by the Commander of the Presidential Air Fleet (PAF), the Commander of the Brigade of Guards (BoG), and his Chief Personal Security Officer (CPSO) in the execution of their duties, resulting in their well-deserved promotions.

During the decoration ceremony, President Tinubu lauded the outstanding performance of Air Commodore Olayinka Olusola Oyesola, who has been promoted to the rank of Air Vice Marshal in the Nigerian Air Force; Brigadier-General Adebisi Olusegun Onasanya, elevated from Colonel to Brigadier-General as the Commander of BoG; and Deputy Commissioner of Police Usman Musa Shugaba, promoted from Assistant Commissioner of Police and serving as the Police CPSO. President Tinubu expressed his deep satisfaction with the officers’ accomplishments.

loyalty and dedication to duty”.

Nigeria calls all to serve. We are the servants of the country, not the masters as you have seen. Your stewardship as leaders in your various categories is reflected in the assignments and responsibilities you have undertaken. I hope that Nigeria will continue to recognize your service to motherland,” the President concluded.

The President, assisted by the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Hassan Bala Abubakar; the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja; and the Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, conducted the decoration ceremony for the newly promoted officers. The spouses of the elevated officers were also present at the event.

The distinguished occasion was attended by notable figures including the National Security Adviser, Malam Nuhu Ribadu; Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle; Service Chiefs; Heads of Intelligence Agencies, and presidential aides.

In expressing gratitude on behalf of the officers, Air Vice Marshal Olayinka thanked the President for their promotions and the opportunity to serve the nation. He conveyed their unwavering loyalty and dedication to duty to the Commander-in-Chief.

