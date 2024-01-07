Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

ENTERTAINMENT

Ayo Edebiri, Nigerian-Barbadian-American, wins the Golden Globe

USAfricaLIVE
USAfricaLIVE
Ayo Edebiri, Nigerian-Barbadian-American, wins the Golden Globe
Ayo_Edebiri-goldenglobe-winner_2024

Ayo Edebiri has won the Golden Globe for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy for “The Bear.” The award marks her first Golden Globe win and her first nomination. Edebiri is also nominated for a Primetime Emmy in the same category.

Edebiri has emerged as one of the biggest breakout stars of 2023 thanks to her return to “The Bear” and her high-profile starring role alongside Rachel Sennott in “Bottoms.” She also voiced April O’Neil in Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg’s well-received “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem” and appeared in “Theater Camp.”

While Edebiri’s role as The Beef sous chef Sydney Adamu has earned her widespread acclaim and stardom, the actress says she gets just as stressed out by the show as the rest of us. She famously told Stephen Colbert that she couldn’t bring herself to watch certain episodes like the infamous single-shot “The Review” from Season 1.

“I didn’t watch all the episodes,” Edebiri said. “I think some were kind of hard to watch, if that makes sense.”

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

In addition to the upcoming Season 3 of “The Bear,” Edebiri will next be seen in Marvel’s “Thunderbolts” alongside Harrison Ford, Florence Pugh, David Harbour, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

The 81st Golden Globe Awards was held on Sunday, January 7, 2024, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles, California. ref: IndieWire

USAfrica: Trump’s anti-immigrant agenda “poisoning” America. By Chido Nwangwu

You Might Also Like

Stop rampant killings, or Nigeria “will become another Somalia” -warns Plateau Gov

Sir Kelly Azuike, an empowerment catalyst, turns 70. By Chido Nwangwu 

Senegalese opposition figure Sonko faces setbacks in his presidential bid

South African athlete regains freedom

Nigeria’s Ministry of Works to review private sector construction contracts

TAGGED: , , , , , , ,
Share This Article
By USAfricaLIVE
Follow:
#BreakingNews and special reports unit of USAfrica multimedia networks, USAfricaonline.comm USAfricaLive.com and USAfricaTV
Previous Article Stop rampant killings, or Nigeria "will become another Somalia” -warns Plateau Gov Stop rampant killings, or Nigeria “will become another Somalia” -warns Plateau Gov
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Follow US

Find US on Social Medias
Popular News
Stop rampant killings, or Nigeria "will become another Somalia” -warns Plateau Gov
AFRICA

Stop rampant killings, or Nigeria “will become another Somalia” -warns Plateau Gov

USAfricaLIVE By USAfricaLIVE
Sir Kelly Azuike, an empowerment catalyst, turns 70. By Chido Nwangwu 
Senegalese opposition figure Sonko faces setbacks in his presidential bid
South African athlete regains freedom
Minister presents Hi-Tech water vessels to President Tinubu
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
Global Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed

0

Death

0

More Information:Covid-19 Statistics

Need HELP on Medicare

 

 

ACA HealthCare?

Let’s get answers! 

Ritta Egbue 
713-703-5663
rittaegbue@gmail.com
error: Content is protected !!
Lost your password?
Verified by MonsterInsights