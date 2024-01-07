Ayo Edebiri, Nigerian-Barbadian-American, wins the Golden Globe

Ayo Edebiri has won the Golden Globe for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy for “The Bear.” The award marks her first Golden Globe win and her first nomination. Edebiri is also nominated for a Primetime Emmy in the same category.

Edebiri has emerged as one of the biggest breakout stars of 2023 thanks to her return to “The Bear” and her high-profile starring role alongside Rachel Sennott in “Bottoms.” She also voiced April O’Neil in Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg’s well-received “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem” and appeared in “Theater Camp.”

While Edebiri’s role as The Beef sous chef Sydney Adamu has earned her widespread acclaim and stardom, the actress says she gets just as stressed out by the show as the rest of us. She famously told Stephen Colbert that she couldn’t bring herself to watch certain episodes like the infamous single-shot “The Review” from Season 1.

“I didn’t watch all the episodes,” Edebiri said. “I think some were kind of hard to watch, if that makes sense.”

In addition to the upcoming Season 3 of “The Bear,” Edebiri will next be seen in Marvel’s “Thunderbolts” alongside Harrison Ford, Florence Pugh, David Harbour, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

The 81st Golden Globe Awards was held on Sunday, January 7, 2024, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles, California. ref: IndieWire