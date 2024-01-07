Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Stop rampant killings, or Nigeria “will become another Somalia” -warns Plateau Gov

Stop rampant killings, or Nigeria "will become another Somalia” -warns Plateau Gov
President-Tinubu

Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, the first Africa-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet.

The Governor of Nigeria’s embattled Plateau State, Caleb Mutfwang, has expressed concern that unless major and fundamental efforts are taken by the country to stop the killings and massacre of people, Nigeria may become like Somalia, a failed State. 

He said “It is unfortunate that this circle has continued for years. We are praying that as a nation we will get it right so that we toe the path of justice that we don’t allow people to slip into self-help because once we allow the people to go into self-help, we will become another Somalia.”

He added that “There is an economy that has been built around this insecurity. We need to know who the financiers are and who paid for the hundreds of AK47 rifles? Where did they get them from?”

Reflecting on the high number of persons killed in the predominantly Christian communities in his Plateau State, Mutfwang said that

“There is a deliberate orchestrated plan to cause mayhem to discomfort us. We may be knocked down, but we are not knocked out. Our spirits are not broken. God has placed us where we are, and He will preserve us.”

He expressed those concerns on January 6, 2024, when he received a delegation led by former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara in the State capital city of Jos. They came

on a condolence visit regarding the recent killings/massacre of about 200 people in Bokkos, Mangu and  Barkin Ladi local government areas of Plateau.

See related news reports and commentaries on the events. 

Nigeria, Blood and Crucifixion on the Plateau. By Matthew Hassan Kukah

