Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

BUSINESS

IMF approves disbursement of $60.7m to Mozambique

USAfricaLIVE
USAfricaLIVE
IMF approves disbursement of $60.7m to Mozambique

The executive board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has successfully completed the third review of Mozambique’s three-year loan program. As a result of this development, the IMF has authorized an immediate disbursement of approximately $60.7 million to Maputo.

In accordance with the latest announcement made on Monday, the cumulative disbursements under the $456 million Extended Credit Facility program, which was approved in 2022, now amount to approximately $273 million.

The IMF, in a statement, has affirmed that the program has demonstrated satisfactory performance. Noteworthy achievements include a significant reduction in inflationary pressures and a marked acceleration in economic recovery.

The overarching objective of the three-year arrangement is to provide crucial support for Mozambique’s economic recovery initiatives. Concurrently, the program aims to implement policies that contribute to the reduction of public debt and address financing vulnerabilities.

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Furthermore, the program endeavors to create opportunities for public investments in key areas such as human capital, climate adaptation, and infrastructure. The IMF underscores its commitment to fostering the socio-economic development of Mozambique through the successful implementation of this program.

You Might Also Like

Niger military tribunal grants release of ousted president’s son

Benin: Ouidah Book Fair unveils another look at African narratives

USAfrica: Tinubu, scrap the scam. By Suyi Ayodele

Boeing under global scrutiny following Alaska incident

USAfrica: When a Soldier cried for Nigeria. By Chris Agbedo

TAGGED: , , ,
Share This Article
Previous Article USAfrica: Tinubu, scrap the scam. By Suyi Ayodele USAfrica: Tinubu, scrap the scam. By Suyi Ayodele
Next Article Benin: Ouidah Book Fair unveils another look at African narratives Benin: Ouidah Book Fair unveils another look at African narratives
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Follow US

Find US on Social Medias
Popular News
Niger military tribunal grants release of ousted president's son
AFRICA

Niger military tribunal grants release of ousted president’s son

USAfricaLIVE By USAfricaLIVE
Benin: Ouidah Book Fair unveils another look at African narratives
USAfrica: Tinubu, scrap the scam. By Suyi Ayodele
Boeing under global scrutiny following Alaska incident
USAfrica: When a Soldier cried for Nigeria. By Chris Agbedo
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
Global Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed

0

Death

0

More Information:Covid-19 Statistics

Need HELP on Medicare

 

 

ACA HealthCare?

Let’s get answers! 

Ritta Egbue 
713-703-5663
rittaegbue@gmail.com
error: Content is protected !!
Lost your password?
Verified by MonsterInsights