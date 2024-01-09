Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

ENTERTAINMENT

Benin: Ouidah Book Fair unveils another look at African narratives

USAfricaLIVE
USAfricaLIVE
Benin: Ouidah Book Fair unveils another look at African narratives

In Cotonou, within the Mathieu Gardens, the Obelisk aux dévoués stands as a solemn tribute to the departed in Benin. Historically, successive Beninese presidents would lay wreaths on the graves of French soldiers who perished in the pursuit of colonial objectives.

However, Beninese writer Florent Couao-Zotti has advocated for a paradigm shift in this tradition, asserting, “You can’t go there to venerate foreign soldiers who died for the conquest of Dahomey.”

Concurrently, the striking statue of the Amazon stands tall as a source of pride for the Beninese people, embodying qualities of courage, bravery, and patriotism entrenched in the annals of Dahomey’s history.

The African Heritage History Book Fair, an indispensable event, serves as a conduit for the public to delve into the diverse facets of history encapsulated by these monuments.

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Eskil Agbo, Director of Bénin livres, expresses consistent enthusiasm for disseminating this knowledge to the public: “We ourselves in Africa, in our African countries, don’t really know our own histories, even though we have great African authors who have written works on African cultural heritage, who have written works on history. But these works remain in their offices.”

The third iteration of the Ouidah book fair, integrated into the Vodun festival, encompasses conferences, debates, film screenings, exhibitions, and books aimed at fostering discussions and reflections on African history, heritage, and ancestral values.

Through literary works and artistic creations, attendees gain a nuanced perspective of Africa, diverging from the stereotypes and narratives perpetuated by foreign writers. At this forum, African researchers and historians specializing in heritage matters contextualize facts within their true historical settings.

“History today is at the heart of all the issues linked to our culture, linked to our past, linked to our memory. It’s important that the narrative we provide is in tune and in harmony with our realities,” elucidates Florent Couao-Zotti.

You Might Also Like

Niger military tribunal grants release of ousted president’s son

IMF approves disbursement of $60.7m to Mozambique

USAfrica: Tinubu, scrap the scam. By Suyi Ayodele

Boeing under global scrutiny following Alaska incident

USAfrica: When a Soldier cried for Nigeria. By Chris Agbedo

TAGGED: ,
Share This Article
Previous Article IMF approves disbursement of $60.7m to Mozambique IMF approves disbursement of $60.7m to Mozambique
Next Article Niger military tribunal grants release of ousted president's son Niger military tribunal grants release of ousted president’s son
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Follow US

Find US on Social Medias
Popular News
Niger military tribunal grants release of ousted president's son
AFRICA

Niger military tribunal grants release of ousted president’s son

USAfricaLIVE By USAfricaLIVE
IMF approves disbursement of $60.7m to Mozambique
USAfrica: Tinubu, scrap the scam. By Suyi Ayodele
Boeing under global scrutiny following Alaska incident
USAfrica: When a Soldier cried for Nigeria. By Chris Agbedo
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
Global Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed

0

Death

0

More Information:Covid-19 Statistics

Need HELP on Medicare

 

 

ACA HealthCare?

Let’s get answers! 

Ritta Egbue 
713-703-5663
rittaegbue@gmail.com
error: Content is protected !!
Lost your password?
Verified by MonsterInsights