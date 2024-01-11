Morocco wins leadership of UN human rights council amidst controversy

Morocco secured leadership of the United Nations Human Rights Council on Wednesday, January 10, 2024, triumphing over a challenge posed by South Africa. In a vote conducted in Geneva on the same day, Ambassador Omar Zniber of Morocco was successfully elected as the president of the council, securing 30 votes. In contrast, his South African counterpart, Mxolisi Nkosi, received 17 votes.

The election transpired as Africa, in its designated rotation to assume the presidency of the Human Rights Council, encountered difficulty in reaching a consensus on a single candidate.

Prior to the vote, South Africa voiced criticism regarding Morocco’s human rights record, expressing concern that the kingdom’s ascension to the position of Council chair would compromise the legitimacy of the UN rights body.

It is noteworthy that Morocco is perceived as an occupying power in Western Sahara by several African nations, and the candidacy of Rabat was met with opposition from its neighboring country, Algeria.

Established in 2006, the UN Human Rights Council is entrusted with the mandate to safeguard and advance human rights globally.