Kenyan lawyers rally against Ruto’s judicial threats

A number of legal professionals have convened in a demonstration organized by the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) in Nairobi, the capital of Kenya, to express their discontent with President William Ruto’s declarations to defy court orders. The march, commencing at the Supreme Court and progressing towards the president’s office, seeks to address concerns arising from the president’s recent statements.

President Ruto elicited substantial criticism last week when he publicly announced his intention to disregard court orders, alleging collusion between certain unnamed judges and opposition figures, as well as “cartels,” purportedly obstructing his administration’s projects.

In a media briefing on Thursday, LSK President Eric Theuri underscored the significance of upholding the rule of law, asserting, “The president of this country is not above the law. Therefore, we do not expect him to speak as if obeying court orders is a favor that he is doing to the country. It is a constitutional requirement.”

Theuri further conveyed that should President Ruto persist in criticizing the judiciary, the LSK would contemplate initiating impeachment proceedings against him for “violation of the constitution.”

Responding to the president’s actions, the LSK has assembled a legal team to file a High Court petition, alleging that Mr. Ruto is in violation of the constitution, as reported by the privately-owned Standard newspaper.

Prominent figures within the Kenyan legal community, including former Vice-President Kalonzo Musyoka and former minister Eugene Wamalwa, both current opposition politicians, participated in the protest.