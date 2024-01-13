Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

AFRICA

Kenyan lawyers rally against Ruto’s judicial threats

USAfricaLIVE
USAfricaLIVE
Kenyan lawyers rally against Ruto's judicial threats

A number of legal professionals have convened in a demonstration organized by the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) in Nairobi, the capital of Kenya, to express their discontent with President William Ruto’s declarations to defy court orders. The march, commencing at the Supreme Court and progressing towards the president’s office, seeks to address concerns arising from the president’s recent statements.

President Ruto elicited substantial criticism last week when he publicly announced his intention to disregard court orders, alleging collusion between certain unnamed judges and opposition figures, as well as “cartels,” purportedly obstructing his administration’s projects.

In a media briefing on Thursday, LSK President Eric Theuri underscored the significance of upholding the rule of law, asserting, “The president of this country is not above the law. Therefore, we do not expect him to speak as if obeying court orders is a favor that he is doing to the country. It is a constitutional requirement.”

Theuri further conveyed that should President Ruto persist in criticizing the judiciary, the LSK would contemplate initiating impeachment proceedings against him for “violation of the constitution.”

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Responding to the president’s actions, the LSK has assembled a legal team to file a High Court petition, alleging that Mr. Ruto is in violation of the constitution, as reported by the privately-owned Standard newspaper.

Prominent figures within the Kenyan legal community, including former Vice-President Kalonzo Musyoka and former minister Eugene Wamalwa, both current opposition politicians, participated in the protest.

You Might Also Like

Ex-Kenyan Minister detained in Uganda for alleged gold smuggling

USAfrica: Nigeria, Edu and Irukare. By Tunde Olusunle

Tinubu pledges support for Ibom deep seaport project

Nigeria’s FAAC recommends N228B election loan repayment

X (Twitter) faces steep decline under Elon Musk’s leadership

TAGGED: , ,
Share This Article
Previous Article The age of appearance and parade of images. By Chidi Amuta  The age of appearance and parade of images. By Chidi Amuta 
Next Article Ex-Kenyan Minister detained in Uganda for alleged gold smuggling Ex-Kenyan Minister detained in Uganda for alleged gold smuggling
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Follow US

Find US on Social Medias
Popular News
Ex-Kenyan Minister detained in Uganda for alleged gold smuggling
AFRICA

Ex-Kenyan Minister detained in Uganda for alleged gold smuggling

USAfricaLIVE By USAfricaLIVE
The age of appearance and parade of images. By Chidi Amuta 
IMF forecasts resilient global economy in 2024 despite lower growth rates
USAfrica: Nigeria, Edu and Irukare. By Tunde Olusunle
Tinubu pledges support for Ibom deep seaport project
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
Global Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed

0

Death

0

More Information:Covid-19 Statistics

Need HELP on Medicare

 

 

ACA HealthCare?

Let’s get answers! 

Ritta Egbue 
713-703-5663
rittaegbue@gmail.com
error: Content is protected !!
Lost your password?
Verified by MonsterInsights