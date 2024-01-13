Microsoft surpasses Apple as most valuable company

On Friday, January 12, 2024, Microsoft’s (MSFT.O) market value surpassed that of Apple (AAPL.O) for the first time since 2021, positioning it as the world’s most valuable company. Apple experienced a 0.2% uptick, while Microsoft saw a 1% increase. Consequently, Microsoft’s market capitalization reached a record high of $2.887 trillion, as per LSEG data, outpacing Apple’s $2.875 trillion market capitalization reported on Thursday, January 11, 2024.

Apple has faced a 3% decline in its shares in 2024, primarily attributed to concerns over smartphone demand, following a robust 48% rally in the previous year. In contrast, Microsoft has exhibited a 3% increase year-to-date, building on its 57% surge in 2023, driven partially by its leadership in generative artificial intelligence through an investment in OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT.

Microsoft’s integration of OpenAI’s technology has bolstered its cloud-computing business, contributing to the company’s impressive performance in the July-September quarter. This AI advantage has positioned Microsoft to challenge Google’s dominance in web search.

Apple, grappling with subdued demand, particularly for its flagship product, the iPhone, has seen a downturn in sales, exacerbated by sluggish recovery in China’s economy and heightened competition from Huawei. The Vision Pro mixed-reality headset, set to launch on Feb. 2, marks Apple’s most significant product introduction since the iPhone in 2007. However, UBS estimates suggest that Vision Pro sales will have a limited impact on Apple’s earnings per share in 2024.

While Microsoft has briefly claimed the title of the most valuable company a few times since 2018, the current shift is reflective of concerns affecting Apple, similar to the dynamics observed in 2021 amid supply chain challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Both companies’ stock valuations, assessed in terms of price to expected earnings, appear relatively high. Apple’s forward PE stands at 28, surpassing its 10-year average of 19, while Microsoft is trading at around 32 times forward earnings, exceeding its 10-year average of 24, according to LSEG data.

In their upcoming financial reports, analysts anticipate a 0.7% year-on-year revenue increase for Apple, reaching $117.9 billion for the December quarter, marking the company’s first revenue growth in four quarters. On the other hand, Microsoft is expected to report a 16% revenue increase to $61.1 billion, propelled by sustained growth in its cloud business. Apple’s results are scheduled for release on Feb. 1, while Microsoft’s report is imminent in the coming weeks.

