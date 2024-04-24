Nigeria govt set to unbundle 11 DisCos

The Nigerian government has decided to make big changes to how electricity is distributed in the country. They’re restructuring the companies that handle this, called DisCos, which are in charge of delivering electricity to homes and businesses.

Currently, some DisCos owe a lot of money to banks and a government agency called AMCON. Because of this, the government wants to sell these DisCos to new owners who know how to run them well.

The government thinks that some DisCos are too big and cover too many areas, making it hard for them to work efficiently. So they plan to split them up so that each one serves a specific state. This way, it’s easier for the government to manage and for people to know who to talk to about electricity issues.

The Minister of Power also mentioned that many projects to improve the electricity system haven’t been finished, which is causing problems. They blame this on a lack of expertise and money.

The government is also looking into why electricity prices have gone up recently and plans to investigate further.

Overall, they want to make sure that electricity is more reliable and affordable for everyone in Nigeria.