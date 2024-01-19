Nigerian ex-president to mediate Ethiopia-Somalia tensions

To avert the escalating tensions between Ethiopia and Somalia from evolving into a full-scale conflict, the African Union’s Peace and Security Council (PSC) has deployed former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo to spearhead negotiation efforts.

The strain in relations between the two neighboring countries became pronounced after the secessionist region of Somaliland entered into an agreement with Ethiopia on January 1st. This agreement conferred control over a maritime port and a military base on the Red Sea to Ethiopia.

Somalia, in response, declared its readiness for military action last week. The historical context reveals previous disputes between the two nations in 1977 over territory and Ethiopia’s 2006 invasion of Somalia as part of the fight against terrorism.

Somaliland’s strategic decision to grant Ethiopia access to its territory is rooted in the aspiration to secure recognition for its status as an independent state, a claim it has asserted since it seceded from the voluntary union with Somalia in 1991.

Negotiating this complex geopolitical situation presents a formidable challenge for Obasanjo. Recent developments include Somalia refusing entry to an Ethiopian flight bound for Somaliland, carrying representatives of the Ethiopian government.

In response to the unfolding events, the PSC issued a statement, urging the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia and the Federal Republic of Somalia to adhere to the fundamental principles of the African Union (AU) and international law in their bilateral and international relations.

The African Union officially considers Somaliland as a province of Somalia. Concurrent with the appointment of Obasanjo, the PSC has cautioned against external interference in the matter. The Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) convened an extraordinary summit in Kampala, Uganda, on Thursday to deliberate on the issue.

Despite these diplomatic efforts, Somalia has asserted its refusal to engage in discussions with Ethiopia unless the latter reverses its January 1 agreement with Somaliland. The Somali Ministry of Foreign Affairs underscored its stance, stating, “The sovereignty and territorial integrity of Somalia have been violated by Ethiopia when it signed an illegal agreement with the northern region [the administration of Somaliland] of Somalia. That is why there is no room for mediation unless Ethiopia reverses its illegal agreement and reaffirms the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Somalia.”