AFRICA

Namibian president to undergo treatment after "cancerous cells" found

Namibian president to undergo treatment after “cancerous cells” found

Namibian President Hage Geingob will initiate cancer treatment following the identification of cancerous cells during routine medical examinations and a subsequent biopsy, as announced by his office.

On January 8, the 82-year-old underwent a colonoscopy and a gastroscopy, followed by a biopsy. His office stated, “On the advice of the medical team, President Geingob will undertake appropriate medical treatment to deal with the cancerous cells.”

President Geingob, who has held office since 2015, will continue to fulfill presidential duties, working with the Cabinet, of which he is the Chairperson.

Having undergone an aortic operation in June 2023, President Geingob disclosed surviving prostate cancer in 2014 when he served as Prime Minister.

Despite these health challenges, the presidency emphasizes Geingob’s commitment to transparency and accountability in matters related to his health status, aligning with his governance principles. Presidential and National Assembly elections are slated for the end of the current year.

