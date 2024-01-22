Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Burna Boy to perform at 2024 Grammy Awards

Burna Boy to perform at 2024 Grammy Awards

Nigerian artist Damini Ogulu, professionally known as Burna Boy, is set to grace the stage at the 2024 GRAMMY Awards scheduled for Sunday, February 4 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, US. The Recording Academy made the announcement on Monday, January 22, revealing that Burna Boy, renowned for hits like ‘City Boy,’ will join other prominent artists, including Luke Combs and Travis Scott, in a performance that promises to be a highlight of the event. The Recording Academy shared this exciting news through their official channels, stating, “Attention: African Giant @BurnaBoy will take the #GRAMMYs stage on Sunday, February 4th at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT on @CBS.”

Burna Boy has been honored with three nominations at the 66th Grammy Awards. His noteworthy nominations encompass Best Melodic Rap Performance for the track ‘Sittin’ On Top Of The World,’ Best Global Music Performance for ‘Alone,’ and Best African Music Performance for the renowned ‘City Boys.’

