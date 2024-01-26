Ghana to lift visa requirement for African visitors

Ghana is poised to introduce a policy enabling visa-free entry for all African visitors by the conclusion of 2024, as stated by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo during the opening of the 2024 Africa Prosperity Dialogue in Ghana’s Eastern Region. This initiative aligns with the objectives of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), aiming to establish a seamless single market across the continent to foster economic growth, employment opportunities, and poverty alleviation.

President Akufo-Addo emphasized the necessity for such policies across Africa to facilitate the unrestricted movement of people, goods, and services, thereby leveraging trade as a catalyst for economic transformation across the continent.

Furthermore, Akufo-Addo advocated for the inclusive implementation of AfCFTA, ensuring broad representation and benefiting diverse segments of African society.

The Africa Prosperity Dialogue, organized by the AfCFTA Secretariat and the African Prosperity Network, serves as an annual platform for African leadership to engage, foster partnerships, and commit to realizing the objectives outlined in the African Union’s Agenda 2063.

(Xinhua)