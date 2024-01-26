Justice department surges resources to combat crime in U.S. capital

The Justice Department has announced its intention to deploy extra law enforcement resources to assist Washington, D.C. in combating violent crime and carjackings, according to a statement released on Friday.

Attorney General Merrick Garland emphasized that this surge in law enforcement resources will enhance the Department’s ongoing efforts to target individuals and groups responsible for escalating violent crime within the nation’s capital.

Police department statistics reveal a 39% surge in violent crime in Washington from 2022 to 2023, accompanied by a 67% increase in robberies and a 35% rise in homicides. Additionally, car thefts rose by 82%, and arson incidents saw a staggering 175% spike during the same period.

To address these challenges, the Justice Department plans to deploy additional federal resources, including a Gun Violence Analytic Cell, led by the FBI in collaboration with partners from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the Drug Enforcement Administration. This tool will aid law enforcement agencies in identifying potential federal investigations to combat violent crime and carjackings.

Furthermore, the Justice Department will allocate federal prosecutors to handle violent crime cases within the district, reinforcing its commitment to curbing criminal activities and enhancing public safety in Washington, D.C.

(Reuters)