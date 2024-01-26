Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

TRAVEL

South Sudan signs deal to enhance tourism

USAfricaLIVE
USAfricaLIVE
South Sudan signs deal to enhance tourism

The Ministry for Wildlife Conservation and Tourism in South Sudan has entered into a partnership agreement with the African Tourism Board to revitalize the country’s tourism industry following years of instability.

The agreement, signed by Rizik Zakaria Hassan, the Minister for Wildlife Conservation and Tourism, and Cuthbert Ncube, President of the African Tourism Board, aims to provide financial support, and technical expertise, and promote tourism in South Sudan.

James Wani Igga, Vice President overseeing the economic cluster, emphasized South Sudan’s readiness to welcome tourists, ensuring their safety and protection. He highlighted the importance of involving local communities in tourism efforts, especially in rural areas, to ensure wildlife conservation.

Despite its reputation for conflict, Igga highlighted South Sudan’s unique attractions, including the confluence of the Blue and White Nile rivers and ancient temples and pyramids.

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Minister Hassan underscored the significance of the partnership agreement in advancing South Sudan’s emerging tourism sector, aiming to reshape the country’s image positively and attract investment, technical support, and tourism promotion.

Cuthbert Ncube expressed solidarity with South Sudan in presenting a favorable international image, emphasizing Africa’s inherent beauty and potential despite negative portrayals.
(Xinhua)

You Might Also Like

Biden revisits South Carolina to strengthen support among black voters

U.S. approves sale of F-16s to Turkey after NATO bid ratification

Nigeria: NCAA suspends private airline license over runway incident

Nigeria secures $7 billion investment deal with India

World Bank restructures $200M Nigeria project due to poor performance

TAGGED: , ,
Share This Article
Previous Article U.S Justice department to increase resources to combat crime in Washington DC U.S Justice department to increase resources to combat crime in Washington DC
Next Article Ahead of South Carolina primary, Biden appeals to African American voters in a transforming landscape Ahead of South Carolina primary, Biden appeals to African American voters in a transforming landscape
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Follow US

Find US on Social Medias
Popular News
Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso quit ECOWAS for failure to assist in their “existential fight against terrorism, insecurity,”
AFRICA

Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso quit ECOWAS for failure to assist in their “existential fight against terrorism, insecurity,”

USAfricaLIVE By USAfricaLIVE
Lookman Shines: Nigeria’s AFCON Triumph Over Cameroon in 2-0 Victory
Biden revisits South Carolina to strengthen support among black voters
U.S. approves sale of F-16s to Turkey after NATO bid ratification
Nigeria: NCAA suspends private airline license over runway incident
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
Global Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed

0

Death

0

More Information:Covid-19 Statistics

Need HELP on Medicare

 

 

ACA HealthCare?

Let’s get answers! 

Ritta Egbue 
713-703-5663
rittaegbue@gmail.com
error: Content is protected !!
Lost your password?
Verified by MonsterInsights