South Sudan signs deal to enhance tourism

The Ministry for Wildlife Conservation and Tourism in South Sudan has entered into a partnership agreement with the African Tourism Board to revitalize the country’s tourism industry following years of instability.

The agreement, signed by Rizik Zakaria Hassan, the Minister for Wildlife Conservation and Tourism, and Cuthbert Ncube, President of the African Tourism Board, aims to provide financial support, and technical expertise, and promote tourism in South Sudan.

James Wani Igga, Vice President overseeing the economic cluster, emphasized South Sudan’s readiness to welcome tourists, ensuring their safety and protection. He highlighted the importance of involving local communities in tourism efforts, especially in rural areas, to ensure wildlife conservation.

Despite its reputation for conflict, Igga highlighted South Sudan’s unique attractions, including the confluence of the Blue and White Nile rivers and ancient temples and pyramids.

Minister Hassan underscored the significance of the partnership agreement in advancing South Sudan’s emerging tourism sector, aiming to reshape the country’s image positively and attract investment, technical support, and tourism promotion.

Cuthbert Ncube expressed solidarity with South Sudan in presenting a favorable international image, emphasizing Africa’s inherent beauty and potential despite negative portrayals.

(Xinhua)