Nigeria vs Angola clash on Feb 2 in AFCON quarter-finals

Nigeria are competing at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations hoping to become continental champions for the fourth time in their history. The Super Eagles began the tournament in the Ivory Coast as the sixth-highest-ranked nation and without a trophy win since 2013, yet expectations were still high for a squad spearheaded by Napoli star striker Victor Osimhen.

They successfully navigated a potentially difficult group phase without losing a game to qualify for the knockout rounds. With Tunisia and Algeria having surprisingly been eliminated already, and with the likes of Egypt and the host nation struggling for top form, Nigeria have found themselves looking like real contenders to win the title.

Of course, the competition now begins in earnest with the Round of 16, with single-elimination ties to decide which eight teams progress to the quarterfinals. Nigeria defeated Cameroon 2-0 in arguably the pick of the matchups, and they will now contest a quarterfinal against Angola.

Nigeria’s next match at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations is in the quarterfinals against Angola. The fixture takes place at theFelix Houphouet Boigny Stadium in Abidjan, Ivory Coast and kicks off on Friday, February 2 at 5 p.m. local time.