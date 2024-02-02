Super Eagles of Nigeria Triumphs Over Angola to Secure Semi-final spot in AFCON

Super Eagles of Nigeria Triumphs Over Angola to Secure Semifinal Spot in AFCON

The Super Eagles of Nigeria clinched a hard-fought victory against the Black Antelopes of Angola, securing a 1-0 win to advance to the semi-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Ademola Lookman once again seized the spotlight, adding to his stellar performance in the 2-0 victory over Cameroon in the last 16. He broke the deadlock just four minutes before halftime at the Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium.

Despite Victor Osimhen’s efforts, including a disallowed goal by VAR ruling him offside, the Napoli superstar and reigning African Footballer of the Year has been limited to just one goal in this AFCON. However, Nigeria’s success has been anchored by a solid defense, maintaining four consecutive clean sheets.

The three-time continental champions are now set to face either Cape Verde or South Africa in the semi-finals next Wednesday in the central Ivorian city of Bouake. The quarter-final clash between Cape Verde and South Africa is scheduled for Saturday.

Although Angola threatened early in the game, with Mabululu’s attempt saved by Nigerian goalkeeper Stanley Nwabili, it was Lookman who made the breakthrough in the 41st minute. Moses Simon set up the goal, delivering a precise pass to Lookman who finished emphatically.

Nigeria continued to create scoring opportunities in the second half, while Angola missed a golden chance to equalize just before the hour mark. AEK Athens striker Zini, brought on as a substitute, found himself one-on-one with the goalkeeper but saw his effort rebound off the far post, allowing Nigeria to maintain their lead and secure their spot in the semi-finals.