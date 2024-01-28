Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

AFRICA

Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso quit ECOWAS for failure to assist in their “existential fight against terrorism, insecurity,”

USAfricaLIVE
USAfricaLIVE
Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso quit ECOWAS for failure to assist in their “existential fight against terrorism, insecurity,”
Nigeria's President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, center first row, poses for a group photo with other West African leaders before an ECOWAS meeting in Abuja, Nigeria. Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023. West African heads of state began meeting Thursday on next steps after Niger's military junta defied their deadline to reinstate the nation's deposed president, but analysts say the bloc known as ECOWAS may be running out of options as support fades for a military intervention. (AP Photo/Gbemiga Olamikan)

USAfricaonline.com: Three West African/Sahel area countries Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso has announced today Sunday, January 28, 2024, they are leaving the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) immediately.

“After 49 years, the valiant peoples of Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger regretfully and with great disappointment observe that the (ECOWAS) organization has drifted from the ideals of its founding fathers and the spirit of Pan-Africanism,” Colonel Amadou Abdramane, Niger junta spokesman, said in their joint statement.

“The organization notably failed to assist these states in their existential fight against terrorism and insecurity,” Abdramane stated in their criticism of ECOWAS.

Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu is the chairman of ECOWAS, since 2023.

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

You Might Also Like

Biden revisits South Carolina to strengthen support among black voters

Nigeria secures $7 billion investment deal with India

USAfrica: Where is the President? By Chidi Amuta

Ahead of South Carolina primary, Biden appeals to African American voters in a transforming landscape

Ethiopia’s Deputy PM Demeke to be succeeded by spy chief Temesgen

TAGGED: , , ,
Share This Article
By USAfricaLIVE
Follow:
#BreakingNews and special reports unit of USAfrica multimedia networks, USAfricaonline.comm USAfricaLive.com and USAfricaTV
Previous Article Lookman Shines: Nigeria's AFCON Triumph Over Cameroon in 2-0 Victory Lookman Shines: Nigeria’s AFCON Triumph Over Cameroon in 2-0 Victory
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Follow US

Find US on Social Medias
Popular News
Lookman Shines: Nigeria's AFCON Triumph Over Cameroon in 2-0 Victory
SPORTS

Lookman Shines: Nigeria’s AFCON Triumph Over Cameroon in 2-0 Victory

USAfricaLIVE By USAfricaLIVE
Biden revisits South Carolina to strengthen support among black voters
U.S. approves sale of F-16s to Turkey after NATO bid ratification
Nigeria: NCAA suspends private airline license over runway incident
Nigeria secures $7 billion investment deal with India
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
Global Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed

0

Death

0

More Information:Covid-19 Statistics

Need HELP on Medicare

 

 

ACA HealthCare?

Let’s get answers! 

Ritta Egbue 
713-703-5663
rittaegbue@gmail.com
error: Content is protected !!
Lost your password?
Verified by MonsterInsights