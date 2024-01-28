Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso quit ECOWAS for failure to assist in their “existential fight against terrorism, insecurity,”

USAfricaonline.com: Three West African/Sahel area countries Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso has announced today Sunday, January 28, 2024, they are leaving the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) immediately.

“After 49 years, the valiant peoples of Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger regretfully and with great disappointment observe that the (ECOWAS) organization has drifted from the ideals of its founding fathers and the spirit of Pan-Africanism,” Colonel Amadou Abdramane, Niger junta spokesman, said in their joint statement.

“The organization notably failed to assist these states in their existential fight against terrorism and insecurity,” Abdramane stated in their criticism of ECOWAS.

Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu is the chairman of ECOWAS, since 2023.