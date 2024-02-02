Nigeria’s Nwabali Shatters Records: A Goalkeeping Legend in the Making

Get ready to cheer, Nigeria! Stanley Nwabali has etched his name in football history, breaking a monumental 44-year record for Super Eagles goalkeepers during the thrilling 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

With a stellar performance, Nwabali has achieved the remarkable feat of securing four consecutive clean sheets in a major tournament, surpassing the legendary Best Ogedegbe’s record set back in 1980, as well as Alloy Agu’s impressive three-game streak from 1990.

The Chippa United shot-stopper’s heroics between the posts propelled Nigeria to the semi-finals of the AFCON, culminating in a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Angola, courtesy of Ademola Lookman’s decisive goal.

Before the electrifying clash against Angola, Nwabali exhibited his prowess with clean sheets against formidable opponents such as Cameroon, Ivory Coast, and Guinea-Bissau, showcasing his unwavering dedication and skill on the field.

With only one goal conceded in five games, Nwabali’s resilience and determination have been the backbone of Nigeria’s defensive prowess throughout the tournament. As the Super Eagles gear up for the semi-final showdown, all eyes will be on Nwabali as he continues to rewrite the history books and solidify his place as a goalkeeping legend in the making.