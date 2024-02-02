Support USAfricaLIVE.com

From DJ Decks to Hitmaker: The Musical Journey of Kcee

The Musical Journey of Kcee

From DJ Decks to Hitmaker: The Musical Journey of Kcee

In a heartwarming revelation, Nigerian music sensation Kingsley Okonkwo, famously known as Kcee, unveiled the lesser-known chapters of his journey to stardom. Speaking candidly in the latest episode of the Afrobeats Podcast, the maestro behind hits like ‘Limpopo’ reminisced about his humble beginnings as a disc jockey.

Kcee revealed that his affinity for music was fostered at home, where his father, a DJ and record seller, immersed him in the rhythms of old-school artists from a tender age. As he shared anecdotes of selling records at the age of 5 or 6, his deep-rooted passion for music became evident.

The singer’s trajectory took flight during his secondary school years when he found himself not only managing a record store but also spinning tunes at local gatherings alongside his brother and business partner, E-Money. Together, they honed their skills behind the DJ decks, soaking in the melodies of diverse artists and genres.

Reflecting on his journey, Kcee credited his father for laying the foundation of his music career and instilling in him a profound appreciation for timeless melodies. He attributed his longevity in the competitive music industry to his innate ability to discern hit songs, a skill finely tuned over years of immersion in the musical landscape.

Kcee’s story serves as a testament to the transformative power of passion, persistence, and a keen ear for melodies. From his humble beginnings as a DJ to his ascent as a chart-topping artist, his journey inspires aspiring musicians to embrace their roots and forge their paths with unwavering determination.

