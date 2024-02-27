Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Senegal’s President proposes amnesty amid political crisis

Senegalese President Macky Sall delivered a speech during the National Dialogue in Diamniadio on February 26, 2024. Senegal's embattled President Macky Sall on February 26, 2024, opened talks in Diamniadio (Photo by Seyllou / AFP)`

Senegal’s President Macky Sall has unveiled plans for a comprehensive amnesty program for political demonstrators spanning the period from 2021 to 2024, aimed at defusing tensions in anticipation of the forthcoming elections. Addressing participants at a national dialogue convened on Monday, President Sall reaffirmed his unwavering commitment to conducting elections before the onset of the rainy season in July and pledged to honor the conclusion of his mandate in April.

In a notable gesture towards reconciliation, President Sall has articulated his intent to introduce a bill to the National Assembly, advocating for amnesty for political activities associated with demonstrations during the specified timeframe. This initiative is designed to promote cohesion and establish a conducive atmosphere for the electoral proceedings.

However, notwithstanding these efforts, tensions persist, as articulated by Alioune Sarr, a rejected presidential candidate, who emphasized Senegal’s illustrious political heritage and underscored the significance of national dialogues in safeguarding democratic transitions of power. Sarr’s sentiments reflect a quest for inclusivity and adherence to democratic values, resonating with the ethos of past consensus-driven agreements that have shaped Senegal’s political terrain.

A member of the national assembly, Seydou Diouf, stressed the president’s obligation to convene stakeholders for dialogue, underscoring the imperative of broad-based consultations to ensure the transparency and equity of the electoral process. Diouf reiterated that President Sall’s non-participation in the electoral contest underscores the pivotal role of impartial leadership in facilitating peaceful transitions of authority.

Despite President Sall’s assurances, all 16 presidential contenders have opted to boycott the national dialogue, demanding immediate clarity regarding the election schedule subsequent to a court directive earlier this month. Senegal’s Constitutional Court deemed the prior postponement of the elections unlawful and instructed the government to promptly announce a new date.

The delay in delineating the election timetable has exacerbated tensions, fueling apprehensions regarding the integrity and openness of the electoral process. As the political deadlock persists, the national dialogue assumes paramount significance as a platform for nurturing trust and fostering consensus among a diverse array of stakeholders, including civil society and religious leaders.
(AFP)

