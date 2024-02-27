Nigerian army denies coup Plot amidst political speculations

The Nigerian army has emphatically refuted assertions of a coup plot, with the Defence Headquarters categorically dismissing the reports as false and urging the public to dismiss them.

The denial follows insinuations from Sahara Reporters indicating heightened vigilance within the Presidential Guard, responsible for the president’s security, purportedly due to suspicions of a coup.

According to the report, emergency meetings were purportedly involving the Nigerian president.

In response to the article, the Defense Headquarters reiterated its unwavering commitment to safeguarding and upholding democracy in Nigeria.

The nation currently grapples with a severe economic downturn, with some observers cautioning that the country stands at a critical juncture.

“The publication also asserted, among other things, that the suspicion prompted an emergency meeting involving President Bola Tinubu, the Chief of Staff, to the President and Commander of the Guards Brigade.

“The Defence Headquarters wishes to state that the allegation is totally false categorically.

“To avoid doubt, the Guards Brigade has been statutorily assigned the responsibility of protecting the seat of power (the Presidency) and, by extension, the Federal Capital Territory and its environs.

“Hence, it is to be noted that the Guards Brigade has always been on high alert to effectively execute its assigned tasks.

“It will be recalled that the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa had in various fora reiterated the unalloyed commitment of members of the Armed Forces of Nigeria to the protection and sustenance of democracy in Nigeria.

“Therefore, the Defence Headquarters strongly condemns this unsubstantiated assertion, which is just a figment of the imagination of the publisher, and enjoins members of the public to disregard it.

“Furthermore, the Defence Headquarters calls on relevant security agencies to immediately take appropriate action against the Sahara Reporters for this unpatriotic action.

“Meanwhile, the Defence Headquarters will seek legal redress on the issue which has the ulterior motive of creating unnecessary tension in the country.”