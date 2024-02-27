USCIS Announces visa fee adjustments and premium processing changes

In a significant development impacting travelers and foreign workers, the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has officially announced an increase in visa application fees across various categories, including the widely utilized H-1B visa. This adjustment signifies a critical shift for individuals and corporations reliant on non-immigrant visas for employment in specialized sectors that necessitate advanced skills and training.

Premium Processing, an optional service provided by the USCIS, allows applicants to expedite the processing of their petitions and applications. By submitting Form I-907, “Request for Premium Processing Service,” along with the requisite filing fee, applicants can typically receive a decision on their case within a guaranteed timeframe.

As the new fee structure approaches, individuals are urged to submit their Form I-907 by February 26, 2024, to avoid incurring the new, higher fee. Effective February 26, 2024, an increased cost will be associated with expediting visa applications for certain types of visas, impacting various forms. Consequently, prompt action is imperative for those seeking to mitigate costs.

The fee hike affects individuals seeking expedited processing for various visa categories, including the H-1B visa, utilized by companies to hire foreign workers with specialized skills in fields such as technology, engineering, and healthcare. Additionally, it encompasses the F-1 visa for non-citizen students, the M-1 visa for non-citizen students in vocational training programs, and the J-1 visa for individuals participating in exchange programs like cultural exchange or research.

Commencing on February 26, 2024, the new regulation introduces a tiered fee structure based on specific forms. The filing fee for Form I-907, which was previously consistent across different categories, will now vary:

Form I-129, Petition for a Nonimmigrant Worker: Set at $2,805, applicable to various classifications, including E-1, E-2, E-3, H-1B, H-3, L-1A, L-1B, LZ, O-1, O-2, P-1, P-1S, P-2, P-2S, P-3, P-3S, Q-1, TN-1, and TN-2, catering to a diverse range of nonimmigrant workers.

Form I-539, Application to Extend/Change Nonimmigrant Status: Priced at $1,965, applicable to classifications including F-1, F-2, M-1, M-2, J-1, J-2, E-1, E-2, E-3, L-2, H-4, O-3, P-4, and R-2, providing options for individuals seeking to extend or alter their stay in the United States.

While premium processing offers faster decision times, it remains crucial to recognize it as an optional service. Standard processing timelines may still be suitable for some applicants. Individuals are encouraged to review USCIS processing times for their specific visa category and consider budget constraints before opting for premium processing.

As the USCIS updates visa fees, it is imperative for applicants to stay informed and prepare for these changes. This adjustment impacts various visa types, encompassing work, study, and more. A comprehensive understanding of the new costs and the anticipated processing speed is key to ensuring a smooth experience.

In summary, proactive measures are essential in light of the latest fee increases for visa applications and premium processing. Staying informed, meeting all deadlines, and accurately paying the required fees are crucial steps to successfully navigate the US immigration process.