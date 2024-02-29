Support USAfricaLIVE.com

ICC orders reparations for Ugandan rebel victims

ICC orders reparations for Ugandan rebel victims

In a significant decision rendered on Wednesday, February 28, 2024, judges at the International Criminal Court (ICC) granted reparations totaling more than 52 million euros ($56 million) to numerous victims associated with a convicted commander affiliated with the enigmatic Ugandan rebel faction known as the Lord’s Resistance Army. Dominic Ongwen, subject to the ICC’s jurisdiction, was adjudicated guilty of 61 counts of war crimes and crimes against humanity in February 2021.

The designated beneficiaries of the reparations, numbering nearly 50,000 individuals, encompassed a spectrum of victims, including former child soldiers and offspring resulting from instances of rape and coerced pregnancies. Additionally, the court extended its ruling to encompass collective community reparations, further underlining the scope and gravity of the awarded relief.

 

