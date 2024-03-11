Chad’s junta-appointed PM declared interest for presidential race

Chad’s prime minister, appointed by the junta, declared his candidacy for the presidential elections scheduled for May 6, following the announcement by incumbent Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno eight days prior.

Succes Masra, a former opposition figure who returned from exile and forged a reconciliation pact with Deby Itno before assuming the premiership this year, disclosed his intention to run for office. The opposition views Masra’s candidacy as a maneuver to create the semblance of pluralism in an election where the junta leader is poised to prevail, given the absence of his main competitors, who are either deceased or in exile.

Addressing hundreds of activists from his Transformers party at a campaign gathering, the 40-year-old Masra articulated his aspirations to foster reconciliation and unity among the populace. In response to detractors questioning his alignment with the junta, Masra defended the agreement as one forged by courageous individuals, emphasizing the preservation of justice over the pursuit of vengeance.

