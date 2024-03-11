Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

AFRICA

Former Ivory Coast President to contest in 2025 elections

USAfricaLIVE
USAfricaLIVE
Former Ivory Coast President to contest in 2025 elections

Former Ivory Coast President Laurent Gbagbo has consented to represent his party as a presidential candidate in the upcoming 2025 elections. The announcement was made by Katinan Kone, spokesperson for the African People’s Party – Cote d’Ivoire (PPA-CI), which Gbagbo established in 2021, following a meeting of the party’s central committee on Saturday.

Acquitted of charges by the International Criminal Court (ICC) in 2019, stemming from his involvement in a civil war triggered by his refusal to accept defeat in the 2010 election, Gbagbo returned to Ivory Coast in 2021. Although he relinquished control of the party he previously established, the Ivorian Popular Front (IPF), during his incarceration awaiting trial in the Netherlands, he is presumed to still command a sizable and devoted following within the country.

The next election in the West African nation is slated for October 2025. President Alassane Ouattara, 82, who secured reelection in 2020, has yet to disclose his intentions regarding another presidential bid.

You Might Also Like

Chad’s junta-appointed PM declared interest for presidential race

Senegal kicks off election campaign

FG issues Ultimatum to contractors for Benin-Ekpoma-Auchi-Okpella-Okene-Lokoja Road Rehab or risk termination

Sudan: RSF must vacate civilian sites for ramadan truce

Rwanda’s President Kagame nominated for fourth term

Share This Article
Previous Article Senegal kicks off election campaign Senegal kicks off election campaign
Next Article Chad's junta-appointed PM declared interest for presidential race Chad’s junta-appointed PM declared interest for presidential race
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

- Advertisement -
DC Capitol Square Ad

Follow US

Find US on Social Medias
Popular News
Chad's junta-appointed PM declared interest for presidential race
AFRICA

Chad’s junta-appointed PM declared interest for presidential race

USAfricaLIVE By USAfricaLIVE
Senegal kicks off election campaign
FG issues Ultimatum to contractors for Benin-Ekpoma-Auchi-Okpella-Okene-Lokoja Road Rehab or risk termination
Sudan: RSF must vacate civilian sites for ramadan truce
U.S. IMMIGRATION: Latest changes in H-2B visa program
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
Global Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed

0

Death

0

More Information:Covid-19 Statistics

Need HELP on Medicare

 

 

ACA HealthCare?

Let’s get answers! 

Ritta Egbue 
713-703-5663
rittaegbue@gmail.com

DC Capitol Square : Bar & Grill

     DC Capitol Square Ad
error: Content is protected !!
Lost your password?