Tanzania’s Vice-President threatens resignation

Tanzania’s Vice-President, Philip Mpango, has issued a stern ultimatum amidst a prolonged water scarcity affecting residents in the northern Mwanga district. Mr. Mpango, addressing the issue on Thursday, attributed the prolonged water shortage to delays in the completion of a major water supply project in the region, a project initiated close to 20 years ago with a budget exceeding $100,000 (£79,000).

“If this project will not be providing water [to the locals] by June, I will step down. I don’t know what will be the fate of the local administrator and his juniors if I resign,” Mr. Mpango declared, emphasizing the urgency of the matter by asserting, “I cannot come here again and tell citizens to wait further for this water, water is life.”

Government officials accompanying Mr. Mpango to Mwanga on Thursday stated that the project is nearing its completion, with approximately 90% progress reported. This statement comes amidst growing frustration among residents over the prolonged water scarcity in the region.