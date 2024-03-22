U.S. extends citizenship Visa registration

In a recent press release, the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has announced an extension of the initial registration period for the fiscal year (FY) 2025 H-1B visa cap, offering relief to aspiring visa holders. This extension follows a temporary system outage experienced by some registrants, providing additional time for prospective petitioners to complete the registration process.

Extended H-1B Registration Period:

Originally slated to close on March 22, 2024, at noon Eastern time, the initial registration period will now continue until noon Eastern time on March 25, 2024. This extension aims to accommodate individuals affected by the system outage, ensuring equitable opportunities for all prospective petitioners.

Registration Process:

During this extended period, prospective petitioners and their representatives must utilize a USCIS online account to electronically register each beneficiary for the selection process. Additionally, payment of the associated registration fee for each beneficiary is mandatory through the online platform.

Notification Timeline:

Despite the extension, USCIS remains committed to notifying selected registrants by March 31, 2024. This timeline upholds transparency and enables successful applicants to proceed promptly with the next steps of the H-1B visa application process.

Additional Information:

USCIS Still Aims to Notify Selected Applicants by March 31st: Despite the extension, USCIS maintains its objective of informing successful applicants by the original date of March 31st. Collaboration Made Easier: USCIS introduced a new feature called “myUSCIS organizational accounts” in February 2024, facilitating collaboration among employers, legal representatives, and multiple team members on H-1B registrations and petitions within the same online account. New Accounts Required: A new organizational account is mandatory to participate in the H-1B electronic registration process this year.

For further information and resources, USCIS encourages interested parties to review updated information available on the Organizational Accounts Frequently Asked Questions page. This initiative aims to streamline the registration process and enhance the user experience for all stakeholders involved.

Conclusion:

The extension of the initial registration period for the FY 2025 H-1B cap underscores USCIS’s commitment to addressing technical challenges and ensuring fairness in the application process. Prospective petitioners are urged to capitalize on the extended deadline and leverage available resources for a seamless registration experience.