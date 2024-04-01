President sacks Education Minister

Tunisian President Kais Saied on Monday ended the duties of Tunisian Minister of Education Mohamed Ali Boughdiri, according to a statement by the presidency.nThe statement did not specify the reason for the dismissal.

Saied has appointed Salwa Abbassi, previously the general inspector of secondary education, as the new Minister of Education.

Boughdiri was appointed as the Minister of Education on Jan. 30 last year in the government of Najla Bouden Romdhane who was removed from her post as prime minister on Aug. 1, 2023.

In recent months, the president has ordered the dismissal of several ministers, including the transport minister and the culture minister. ref: Xinhua