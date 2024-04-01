Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

POLITICS

President sacks Education Minister

USAfricaLIVE
USAfricaLIVE
President sacks Education Minister

Tunisian President Kais Saied on Monday ended the duties of Tunisian Minister of Education Mohamed Ali Boughdiri, according to a statement by the presidency.nThe statement did not specify the reason for the dismissal.

Saied has appointed Salwa Abbassi, previously the general inspector of secondary education, as the new Minister of Education.

Boughdiri was appointed as the Minister of Education on Jan. 30 last year in the government of Najla Bouden Romdhane who was removed from her post as prime minister on Aug. 1, 2023.

In recent months, the president has ordered the dismissal of several ministers, including the transport minister and the culture minister. ref: Xinhua

You Might Also Like

Senegal’s youngest President Faye vows systemic change, sovereignty

Nigeria’s leaders, Kaduna’s debt and El-Rufai’s silence. By Suyi Ayodele

Polygamy: Two First Ladies at the presidential palace in a Senegal first

#Outrage as Trump posts a hog-tied Biden violent video

Port-Harcourt – Aba rail line to start operations in April 2024 – FG

TAGGED: ,
Share This Article
By USAfricaLIVE
Follow:
#BreakingNews and special reports unit of USAfrica multimedia networks, USAfricaonline.comm USAfricaLive.com and USAfricaTV
Previous Article Polygamy: Two First Ladies at the presidential palace in a Senegal first Polygamy: Two First Ladies at the presidential palace in a Senegal first
Next Article Nigeria’s leaders, Kaduna’s debt and El-Rufai’s silence. By Suyi Ayodele Nigeria’s leaders, Kaduna’s debt and El-Rufai’s silence. By Suyi Ayodele
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

- Advertisement -
DC Capitol Square Ad

Follow US

Find US on Social Medias
Popular News
Senegal's youngest President Faye vows systemic change, sovereignty
AFRICA

Senegal’s youngest President Faye vows systemic change, sovereignty

USAfricaLIVE By USAfricaLIVE
Nigeria’s leaders, Kaduna’s debt and El-Rufai’s silence. By Suyi Ayodele
Polygamy: Two First Ladies at the presidential palace in a Senegal first
#Outrage as Trump posts a hog-tied Biden violent video
Ugandan military head vows to battle corruption
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
Global Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed

0

Death

0

More Information:Covid-19 Statistics

Need HELP on Medicare

 

 

ACA HealthCare?

Let’s get answers! 

Ritta Egbue 
713-703-5663
rittaegbue@gmail.com

DC Capitol Square : Bar & Grill

     DC Capitol Square Ad
error: Content is protected !!
Lost your password?