NIMC to unveils national ID card with payment features for NIN holders

NIMC to unveils national ID card with payment features for NIN holders

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has announced plans to offer Nigerian citizens who have completed registration for the National Identification Number (NIN) the opportunity to procure a National ID card featuring payment capabilities for a broad spectrum of social and financial services. This initiative, undertaken in collaboration with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Nigeria Inter-bank Settlement System (NIBSS), will introduce a card powered by NIBSS’ AfriGO, a domestic card scheme.In accordance with the NIMC Act No. 23 of 2007, which mandates the enrollment and issuance of a General Multipurpose card (GMPC) to Nigerians and legal residents, the National ID card will be fortified with verifiable National Identity features. Kayode Adegoke, NIMC’s Head of Corporate Communications, affirmed this in a released statement.Outlined functionalities of the card include addressing the necessity for physical identification, enabling cardholders to validate their identity, access governmental and private social services, promote financial inclusion for marginalized segments of the population, empower citizens, and stimulate heightened engagement in national development initiatives.NIMC emphasized eligibility criteria, stipulating that solely registered citizens and legal residents possessing the National Identification Number (NIN) will qualify for card issuance. Furthermore, the card will adhere to International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) standards and function not only as the nation’s primary identity card but also as a debit or prepaid card when linked to preferred bank accounts.Regarding data protection, NIMC assured that card user data will be safeguarded in accordance with data protection regulations and public interest, in adherence to international standards on data security protocols.Key features of the card will encompass a Machine-readable Zone (MRZ) compliant with ICAO standards, identity card issue date and document number alignment with ICAO regulations, inclusion of additional features such as travel and health insurance information, microloans, agriculture, food stamps, transport, and energy subsidies. Moreover, the card will incorporate Nigeria’s quick response code (NQR) containing the national identification number, biometric authentication through fingerprint and picture recognition as the primary identity verification method, offline functionality to enable transactions in areas with limited network coverage, and the capacity to function as both a debit and prepaid card catering to individuals with and without banking access.NIMC disclosed that requests for cards by registered citizens and legal residents will be facilitated through online channels, commercial banks, various participating agencies or agents, and NIMC offices nationwide.

