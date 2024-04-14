Niger protest against foreign military presence

Numerous demonstrators convened in protest against the presence of foreign military forces within Niger, notably those of the United States, which maintains a military installation in the northern region of the nation. The gathering, orchestrated in the central precincts of Niamey, the capital city, ensued upon the summons of civil society entities affiliated with Niger’s governing military junta, whose constituents actively participated in the event.Abdoulaziz Yaya, a vocal protester, articulated the demonstrators’ stance, emphasizing their demand for the withdrawal of American and other foreign military contingents from Niger. Yaya underscored the junta’s acknowledgment of their grievances, contextualizing their demonstration as an endorsement of the junta’s decision to expel foreign forces.

This demonstration transpires against the backdrop of Niger’s recalibration of its strategic alliances, notably veering away from extensive collaboration with the United States in counterterrorism endeavors, opting instead for enhanced security collaboration with Russia. The demonstration can be interpreted as a concerted effort to exert pressure on Washington to disengage from Niger, particularly as Russian troops recently arrived to bolster security for the ruling junta.Moumouni Amadou Gado, a facilitator of the protest, articulated the rationale behind embracing Russian collaboration, juxtaposing it with the prolonged presence of American forces, which, according to Gado, has not substantially ameliorated insecurity in the region.

The incursion of Russian forces, while complicating the situation for U.S. troops and diplomatic personnel, also casts uncertainty on the continuity of joint Niger-U.S. counterinsurgency initiatives.Despite the absence of a formal directive from Niger’s ruling military council, known as the CNSP, mandating the expulsion of American troops, U.S. officials acknowledge the increasingly intricate predicament posed by the concurrent presence of Russian forces. This development raises questions regarding the sustainability of collaborative counterinsurgency efforts between Niger and the United States.Niger was previously regarded by Washington as a pivotal ally in a region marked by political upheavals, with substantial investments made in establishing an airbase crucial for American counterinsurgency operations across the Sahel region.

Furthermore, significant resources were allocated to train Nigerien forces to combat insurgencies perpetuated by militant groups affiliated with al-Qaida and the Islamic State. However, bilateral relations soured following a coup d’état orchestrated by elements within the U.S.-trained elite forces, resulting in a deterioration of diplomatic ties.The junta, in response to U.S. admonitions against collaboration with Russia and Iran, has accused Washington of coercive diplomacy, insinuating an attempt to coerce Niger into making a binary choice between strategic partners.