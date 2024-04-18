Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Burkina Faso expels French diplomats for ‘subversive activities’; gives 48 hours to leave

Burkina Faso expels French diplomats for 'subversive activities'; gives 48 hours to leave
BurkinaFaso-protests-nov21-Reuters-pix

The three diplomats were declared “persona non grata” and told to leave the country in 48 hours, said a foreign ministry note dated Tuesday (April 16, 2024) that was sent to the French embassy.

According to the Burkina ministry, the diplomats are Gwenaelle Habouzit, Herve Fournier and Guillaume Reisacher.

The French foreign ministry in Paris did not immediately comment on the expulsions.

Since coming to power in  a September 2022 coup, the junta led by Captain Ibrahim Traore has distanced the West African nation from France, which ruled the country until 1960.
(usafricaonline.com notes that France continued its neocolonial domination of the country until a few years ago)

The French ambassador was withdrawn after the takeover, Burkina Faso cancelled a 1961 military accord between the two countries, ordered a withdrawal of French troops and turned increasingly to Russia for security support.

A number of French media outlets have been banned, while Russia has also agreed to build a nuclear power station for the African country.

Ref: AFP

