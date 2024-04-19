Nigeria’s Security Crisis: A Global Embarrassment – TY Danjuma

General TY Danjuma, a former Defence Minister in Nigeria has sounded the alarm over the country’s deteriorating security situation, describing the country as a “war front” and a “disgrace to the world”. The elder statesman made the remarks at a recent event in Taraba State, where he expressed deep concern about the country’s global reputation.

According to him, Nigeria has become a laughing stock internationally, with citizens perpetrating violence against one another. He urged Nigerians to put aside their differences and work towards creating a safe and secure environment, essential for development and progress.

“We are a global embarrassment, with our people fighting against each other. We must restore order and make our roads and homes safe. The constant kidnappings and violence must end. No foreigner in their right mind would want to visit or invest in a country where people are killing each other and living in fear,” he lamented.